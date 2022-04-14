Jack Beddis seals hard fought win for Pontefract RUFC against promotion challengers West Leeds

Jack Beddis added to his big tally of pushover tries with the match clinching score for Pontefract against West Leeds. Picture: Jonathan Buck

It was a hard earned win for Ponte as they tried to play their expansive game, but were repelled by the excellent well drilled defence of their hosts.

Ponte came close to opening the scoring early on with prop Josh Hough pulled down inches short and winger Lucas Ketteridge adjudged to have a foot in touch as he dived in at the corner.

It was credit to West Leeds that they held out and then opened the scoring with probably the best worked try Ponte have conceded this season.

There was no panic in the Ponte ranks and with the scrum getting increasingly dominant and their line-out working as well as it has all season, their good rugby was rewarded as the opposition winger made a hash of a speculative kick through for man of the match Sam Millard to touch down for an unconverted try.

It was just reward for Millard’s superb tackling and strong running throughout the game.

The half ended with Ponte in total control. A strange decision from the otherwise excellent referee to make them play the ball as the scrum headed at pace for a pushover try was followed by a marginal forward pass decision to deny winger Ciaran Tucker a try.

Half-time and Ponte were down by a couple of points.

If the numerous Pontefract faithfuls thought the second half would be a continuation of the dominance, no-one told the hosts as player rotation from both sides and an early yellow card for Richard Dedicoat for a high tackle evened the game up.

The game was reduced to an exchange of long range penalties with ace marksman Liam Kay converting three to the opposition’s two to give a slender 14-13 advantage.

A great take from a restart from all-action second row Brodie Matthews set Ponte on the way to a match winning passage of play.

Despite good defence, he visitors went through the phases patiently to get what they desired, a scrum near the hosts’ line.

With substitute Andy Fenton adding his considerable bulk to the second row it was over to the big lads who duly obliged as Jack Beddis added to his big tally of pushover tries this campaign. With the conversion added and time running out the game was in the bag.

The hosts were denied a bonus point gaining try at the end, but the final whistle went for a solid victory.

There were big contributions all over the field with hooker Tim Pickersgill having a fine game against his former club and Beddis shining on his final performance of the season.