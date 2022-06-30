Jack Beddis takes plaudits at Pontefract RUFC presentation night

Jack had a tremendous 2021-22 season, playing in all but a couple of games, scoring 10 tries, most of which were in tight games.

Pontefract’s head coach Craig Fawcett said: “Jack is an excellent all-round back-row player – powerful going forward, uncompromising in defence, fearless when he jackles over the ball at the breakdown.”

“All these descriptions are 100 per cent accurate,” reiterates Mike Parkinson, director of rugby.

Player of the year Jack Beddis shows his delight after scoring the winning try for Pontefract against Leodiensians during the 2021-22 season. Picture: Jonathan Buck

“However, what folks sometimes don’t appreciate is, he plays the game with complete integrity, within the rules, being the first of our forward pack to grasp the new rules that prohibit the “high” tackle. He’s fair and respectful to the opposition, works with the match officials in a constructive way and has been a mentor to a number of young players who are in awe of him.”

Beddis learned to play the game with Castleford Panthers ARL and Lock Lane and was signed up by Featherstone Rovers before turning to rugby union with Pontefract where he has made a real name for himself over seven seasons with the club.

Jack is respected for his performances on the field of play and equally off it. He’s devoted to his fiancé, Lauren, and their two-year-old daughter, Scarlett.

Off the pitch he has an interesting career as well as a welding engineer with Schlumberger, the NYSE listed oil and gas offshore drilling firm, with who he travels the globe – previous trips being to China, Latin America, while his current assignment has taken him to Port Harcourt, Nigeria.