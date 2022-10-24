Their return visit again 20 years on proved to be a happy one as well with the visitors recording a 33-26 victory after a tense and hard fought contest that saw the result remaining uncertain until the final whistle.

Sandal made a rather ignominious start with the receipt of a yellow card for a deliberate knock-on offence after only three minutes. This resulting penalty was kicked to give Scunthorpe the lead.

The visitors responded quickly when scrum-half Cam Allen took advantage of a sloppy defence to score a solo try wide out.

Jake Adams collected 23 points for Sandal in their win at Scunthorpe. Picture: John Ashton - Ickledot

The conversion was missed, but Jake Adams landed a penalty soon after.

The sides then exchanged field positions until the 21st minute when Scunthorpe broke loose from half-way to score a converted try to regain a 10-8 advantage.

But almost from the resumption Scott McGregor made a telling break before finding Joe Allott who touched down and with Jake Adams adding the conversion Sandal were now 15-10 ahead.

This was shortlived as after 27 minutes the home side formed a maul from a line-out in the Sandal 22 to score a pushover try that went unconverted.

Another Scunthorpe unconverted try came five minutes later after forward pressure to give them the lead once more at 20-15.

With half-time approaching the sides exchanged successful penalty conversions to give Scunthorpe a 23-18 advantage at the break.

Whilst they were behind Sandal had belief they could register a third victory of the season and this was endorsed when Jake Adams converted his third penalty five minutes into the second half.

More penalties were exchanged until the 50th minute when a kick ahead was collected by Joe Allott who passed to the supporting Jake Adams who made the touch down.

Things were getting tense when Scunthorpe immediately levelled the score at 26-26.

However, Sandal kept their cool and on the hour Joe Allott made a break from the half-way line, handed on to Dom Fawcett and he made ground before returning the ball through Joe Allott to Jake Adams, who scored his second try which he then converted to give his side a winning score of 33-26 and five league points, which lifted Sandal into sixth place in the Regional One North East table.

This was a creditable performance by Sandal with both forwards and backs making a notable contribution to produce the first away victory since defeating Northwich back in January. Once again the player of the game award must be given to Jake Adams who contributed 23 points to his side’s total.

