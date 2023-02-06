Jake Adams try seals thrilling Sandal victory over promotion-chasing Heath

Sandal had appeared to have missed out on victory after seeing a 10-point lead disappear in this Regional One North East game, but kept going to the finish to make it four wins on the spin and maintain their unbeaten 2023 record, writes Howard Newton.

Sandal had lost 30-5 to Heath at home in September, but revenge was sweet in a hard, physical game in which each side received four yellow cards for questionable infringements in a number of cases.

Heath made their intentions clear early on as they pinned Sandal in their own half with no possession for some 12 minutes, but the visitors’ defence held.

Sandal players celebrate their stoppage time winning try at Heath. Picture: Gareth Lyons

Eventually the roles were reversed and Jake Adams opened the scoring with a penalty on 20 minutes.

Heath immediately responded with a similar penalty conversion before they received their first yellow card.

A penalty followed which gave Sandal an opportunity to attack from the line-out and Joe Allott found space to touch down under the posts. Jake Adams’s resulting conversion made it 10-3.

The hosts replied with another penalty and it was 10-6 at the break after an aggressive performance by both sides in the first half.

Jake Adams shows his delight as he dives over for the winning try for Sandal at Heath. Picture: Gareth Lyons

The second half got under way with a telling break by Jake Adams into the home side’s half from where field positions were exchanged until in the 52nd minute when Adams added a second penalty.

Sandal continued to attack at every opportunity and with Heath infringing again in their own 22 Jake Adams posted his third penalty to give his side a 16-6 lead with 20 minutes remaining.

Heath then made a comeback with a converted try and penalty leaving the score tied at 16-16 with only stoppage time left to play.

But Sandal were not done as the Allott brothers made space for Jake Adams to coast over for a try he converted to clinch victory over a very competitive Heath side.

