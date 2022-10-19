Their cause was hindered by large periods of torrential rain that made open play virtually impossible, but they came through to win 13-5.

Vandals had first use of their sloping pitch and from the onset it became quite clear their game plan was to pepper the visitors with surging, powerful runs down the middle.

Intensive, defensive tackling from front rowers Millar McCoy, Alex Gomersan and Robert Walker stemmed the onslaught, with second rowers Gareth Grant Mills and Steve Parkinson able assistants.

New Castleford RUFC captain Karl Del Rosario

The visitors were caught offside on numerous occasions in their eagerness to defend their line, but their hosts spurned three gilt-edged penalty opportunities, instead kicking to touch. This was to prove their downfall.

Despite having flanker Kean Hiscock yellow carded, Castleford held firm until just before half-time when back-rowers Jonathan Fox and Karl del Rosario combined in one of their rare incursions upfield. The ball was recycled and a try-scoring opening created, but a poor pass saw the greasy ball spilled and the chance was squandered.

The second half proved a different kettle of fish. It was not long into the half when Castleford were awarded a penalty for offside for which outside-half Ian Mattison accepted the opportunity to edge the visitors in front.

A second penalty quickly followed and his trusty boot catapulted the visitors into a six-point lead.

Vandals were pinned in their own 22 for long periods and it was only a matter of time before the visitors added to their points tally.

From a scrum 10 metres out, flanker Hiscock pounced on a mistake to kick through and touched down over the line after the ball was spilled for a try that made up for his first half dismissal. Mattison added the conversion for a three from three kicking game.