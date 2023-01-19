Lex Leadeatt in at the double to help Castleford RUFC youngsters to win Yorkshire Cup tie

A confident catch from the kick-off by Castleford captain Ethan Britton set the tone for a good performance. Textbook tackling from Will Kilburn led to good possession and the ball was moved out wide to Lex Leadeatt who accelerated away to score the opening try, which was converted by James Sinnett.

Malton responded well, but strong running from Sam Bosworth, Tyler Parkinson and Jack Grey continued to move the home side into the visitors’ territory.

Penalties gave Malton good field position and although good defence prevented a maul from going over the line the visitors won a line-out from which they were able to score an unconverted try.

Castleford RUFC U14s emerged victorious from their fourth round Yorkshire Cup tie against Malton and Norton.

Both teams came out fired up for the second half. A firm team talk from Castleford’s coaching staff gave the youngsters the confidence they needed despite decisions going against them time after time.

Once again, the determination to win the ball and their discipline to accept the decisions kept them in the game. Zach Robbins took drive after drive, forcing the team forward, but the visitors were strong in defence.

Cas did score, however, when quick passes and good footwork gained ground and a wonderful pass saw Leadeatt sprint over for his second try.

More good play led to Aaron Womersley showing blistering strength and pace to race over from halfway for another try, this time converted.

The final 10 minutes were hard fought out with several vital tackles needing to be made to ensure a great victory.

With seconds to go, the opposition were driven away from the try line numerous times. A superb try-saving tackle from Ethan Britton, another metre-making run from Aaron Womersley and the fast feet from Enley Speight-Baines moved the ball to James Sinnett to blast it down field into safety.