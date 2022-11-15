Liam Kay keeps cool to clinch thrilling Pontefract RUFC comeback victory against Bridlington

Ponte came out on top 38-35 against Bridlington and in doing so made one of the best comebacks ever seen at the club.

The hero of the hour was fly half Liam Kay and he settled early nerves with a couple of long-range penalties as Brid initially seemed to struggle with the size of the home pack.

Brid, with a contingent of overseas recruitments in their ranks, played well. With ball in hand, they were dangerous and soon exposed some uncharacteristic poor home defence to go under the posts and take a slender lead.

Liam Kay kicked the last-gasp winning goal for Pontefract against Bridlington.

It has become normal for Ponte to score when they get a five-metre attacking scrum and they took the lead from their first such effort, an even better achievement considering hooker Tim Pickersgill was off the field for a high tackle yellow card.

With territory gained stand-in number eight Steve Reynolds benefitted, as the mighty front five did the business. Kay missed the conversion, the only miss of the day, but Ponte were back in front.

The hosts seemed lethargic and were not looking after the ball in the usual way. Brid were more than able to take advantage and scored a well taken converted try on the stroke of half-time to lead 14-11.

Pontefract RUFC and Bridlington players stand as the Last Post is played on the bugle by ex-forces veteran Kev Fawcett before the game last Saturday.

The second half started well for Ponte as winger Linden Metcalfe, who was an elusive runner all afternoon, squeezed in at the corner following quick recycling and slick hands. A superb conversion from out wide by Kay and Ponte had a slender four-point lead.

Brid then took control. With the penalty count rising and the lacklustre defence continuing, they scored two tries with one converted. A penalty followed and they led by 14 with less than 15 minutes to go.

The Ponte faithful were getting disgruntled, but they had no need to fear. This team has shown battling qualities in adversity all season and they were not about to lie down and accept defeat.

It was clear that the visiting forwards were tiring from the afternoon’s exertions in the scrum and with Ponte having the luxury of rotating props, the fresher looking forwards took control.

Firstly, a massive drive from prop Josh Hough to within inches of the line allowed flanker Calum Rogers to pick and drive his way over for a converted try.

This was followed by a long-range penalty to reduce the arrears to four points.

Brid replied with a three pointer of their own to take it back to a seven-point game.

Ponte needed a scrum near the Brid line and with their wish granted, and prop Ethan Potts totally dismantling his opposite, the referee had no choice but to award a penalty try so the scores were level.

And there was still time for some late drama. A superb run from the fast feet of young substitute Charlie Harris ended with a Ponte penalty on the half-way line.

Pandemonium broke out as the Brid coach ran on and remonstrated with the official, but one man stayed calm. With a beautiful strike of the ball, Kay knocked over the penalty to spark joyous celebrations.