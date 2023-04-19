Liam Kay penalty seals victory for Pontefract in cup cracker against Leek

This made for a tremendous atmosphere at Moor Lane with Pontefract needing to win after a disappointing opening round result.

What transpired was an enthralling game of rugby with the result in doubt up to the last minute before the hosts ran out 30-27 winners to keep their hopes alive in the competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pontefract made a perfect start as a long raking kick from Liam Kay gave them an attacking scrum after an excellent chase from the outside backs.

Captain fantastic Liam Kay gets a Pontefract attack moving. Picture: Jonathan Buck

The scrum is a major strength of this team and once again it came up trumps with number eight Sam Millard profiting from the pushover.

Leek came as league champions and proceeded to show why, as they came back strongly, playing some excellent attractive, open rugby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A disappointing missed tackle put the Leek backs away to find their excellent winger away for a converted try.

The Leek tails were up and their excellent offloading game put them back on the attack, a penalty ensuing to stretch the lead.

Craig Fawcett runs in Pontefract's third try. Picture: Jonathan Buck

Ponte were looking shellshocked as they could not get possession against an error free attack who started to draw penalties. It was no surprise when Leek stretched their lead to 17-5 with a penalty try, made worse with the loss of Millard to a yellow card.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leek supporters were thinking easy victory, but they do not watch this Ponte team week in, week out and their typical guts and determination, even with a man down, brought them back into the game.

A good break from full-back Richard Dedicoat gave Ponte possession in the Leek 22 and from a free ball Kay put a near full width crossfield kick into the arms of Brodie Matthews for a superb, unconverted score.

It was a great effort scoring with a man down, but it soon got even better as a break from centre Andy Coleman put Leek on the back foot and allowed second row Bailly Matthews to free his arms from a three-man tackle, offloading to centre Craig Fawcett for an unopposed run in under the posts to level the scores at half-time.

Flying winger Lucas Ketteridge looks to break the line of the North Staffs' champions. Picture: Jonathan Buck

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ponte opened the second half with a well struck penalty from Kay. They were back on the offensive straight away as massive pick and drives from prop James Griffin and second row Andy Fenton led to a five-metre scrum and a bread and butter, converted pushover try for Millard.

Leek were not about to roll over, however and a superb individual effort from distance from their fly-half reduced the arrears.

This was soon followed by a penalty to bring the scores level and it was game on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Industrious lock forward Bailey Matthews on the charge for Pontefract. Picture: Jonathan Buck

There was time for a bit of old fashioned argy bargy, but the final score was a well struck penalty from Kay.

Leek needed a fantastic cover tackle to deny dangerous winger Lucas Ketteridge and showed great spirit to hold on to their losing bonus point.

The final whistle saw more celebrations as Ponte were presented with the league winners’ trophy. Man of the match for Ponte was open side Leo Harrison for his work rate round the field while converted hooker Ethan Potts put on a masterclass of throwing in at the line-out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Results elsewhere leave Ponte still in with a slim hope of the semi-finals and they are back on the road this Saturday with a long journey to Walsall.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​