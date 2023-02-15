Lucas Betteridge is big gainer in Pontefract's victory over Bradford and Bingley
Pontefract RUFC’s first home game for a while gave them a chance to maintain their Regional Two North East title challenge as they came up against bottom of the table Bradford and Bingley.
On paper it should have been a comfortable victory against opposition winless all season, but no game is ever won on paper and although Pontefract ran out 39-3 winners the Bees kept them honest throughout the game as they never gave up.
The Bees started well and it took a try saving tackle from full-back Richard Dedicoat to keep the line intact. Both sides had tries disallowed for forward passes, as Ponte tried to force the game out wide, resulting in too many handling errors.
When it did come off, however, it was spectacular, as a long pass on his own 22 from Liam Kay put the back line away, with winger Lucas Betteridge claiming an unconverted try.
Ponte conceded a three-point penalty, but following that, good pressure on the line led to a five-metre scrum and an inevitable pushover try for Steve Reynolds.
This was soon followed by the try of the day as a set move from a line-out allowed strong running centre Andy Coleman to scamper in from 30 yards. Kay converted to make it 17-3 at half-time.
Ponte extended the lead early in the second half with a top class individual try as Kay saw there was no one at home behind the defensive line and regathered his own kick to score.
Ponte were now flowing and super sweet hands in the backs put Betteridge in for his second try, converted by Kay.
Ponte lost inspirational player-coach Craig Fawcett to a worrying looking hamstring injury, but they shrugged off the loss with a Calum Rogers try from a catch and drive at the line-out.
Soon after, Betteridge was denied a deserved hat trick by a marginal forward pass, but the final try was soon forthcoming. Regular number eight Sam Millard was having to fill in at centre and Steve Reynolds found what a privilege it is to pack down behind the Ponte front five as he scored his second and the team’s final try from another massive go forward scrum.
Man of the match for Ponte was Betteridge for the vast amount of yardage gained. Not far behind was Reynolds and Rogers, while scrum-half Harry Woolastan provided tremendous quick passes from the scrum and breakdown.
This Saturday Pontefract will be looking to keep the pressure on leaders Moortown with a tricky looking visit to Bridlington, who will be looking for revenge for a narrow defeat earlier in the season.