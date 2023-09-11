Mikey Hayward is hat-trick star on Pontefract's big day against his former club Cleckheaton

Watch more videos on Shots!

​And the Regional One North East contest matched the occasion with newly promoted Pontefract running out 51-29 winners against a Cleckheaton side well established at this level.

It was a sweltering hot day and it was credit to the fitness and desire of both teams that such an excellent game ensued.

Ponte were on the back foot for the first 10 minutes and the visitors opened an early 10-0 lead.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter

Mikey Hayward takes the acrobatic route to score against his former team. Photo by Jonathan Buck

Nobody panicked, however and although the Ponte promotions have relied heavily on a big scrum in this game it was the backs that took centre stage with an array of dazzling tries.

The comeback started with a Liam Kay penalty then the team changed tactics and turned down another kickable penalty to take a scrum which gave a solid platform and allowed superb hands from full-back Charlie Harris to put winger Josh Milthorpe in at the corner for a try on his full debut.

Tad Nyanjowa was held up over the line soon after before the backs took over. With Kay orchestrating from fly-half lovely inter-passing allowed new signing Mikey Hayward to acrobatically cross for the first of what to be a hat-trick of tries against his former club.

Soon to follow was a try from a catch and drive line-out for hooker Tim Pickersgill as Ponte showed they have power as well as pace.

Charlie Harris races through for a try. Photo by Jonathan Buck

Next up was a converted bonus point try for Harris as Kay put winger Lucas Ketteridge through a wide gap in the centres. Half-time saw a 29-10 lead.

Ponte were indebted to a wicked bounce from a long raking Kay kick to open the scoring in the second half.

A great chase and deft hands by the outside backs put number eight Sam Millard away to do what he does best with a converted try.

Industrious hooker Tim Pickersgill breaks free to score. Photo by Jonathan Buck

The lesson about discipline from the previous week was then highlighted as Cleck came back into the game. Needless backchat allowed them into the corner for a well worked catch and drive try.

Any comeback hopes were soon put to bed, however, as Hayward scored his second following more good hands.

Ponte then went down to 13 men with yellow cards for Harris and Pickersgill for illegal tackles. It was no surprise that the visitors scored a quick brace, one from a clever cross kick from a penalty and another catch and drive.

The finale however, belonged to Ponte, as scrum-half Harry Wollaston pounced on a loose ball for a try before Hayward completed his hat-trick with a ‘candy off a baby’ steal and a run in from half-way.

Scrum-half Harry Wollaston seals Pontefract's win over Cleckheaton. Photo by Jonathan Buck

Man of the match was Hayward but any of the backline could have taken it, while great credit had to go to the big lads up front, who got the job done in the heat.

A brilliant performance with line-outs and discipline the main areas in need of improvement.