Pontefract make encouraging start despite defeat at Blaydon in highest ever league level game

Blaydon were relegated last season, but have been an established national league club for many years so to run them so close in their own back yard was a fantastic effort.

Ponte’s decision to play a pre-season game away at higher league Hull Ionians was completely justified as the frantic pace of the game came as no shock and Ponte’s defence scrambled magnificently against the superb offloading and running game of the hosts.

With the initial burst of attacking play repelled, Ponte counter attacked themselves and were rewarded with a Liam Kay penalty for an above the sternum tackle on marauding prop Ethan Potts.

Tad Nyanjowa grounds the ball for Pontefract's equalising try. Photos by Jonathan Buck

If any lesson was learned from the game, it is that at the higher level, indiscipline will be punished.

Blaydon scored their first try after three successive soft penalties allowed them a catch and drive, unconverted try from a line-out.

Ponte replied with some enterprising play of their own and were unlucky not to reply as a Kay penalty hit the post.

After that Blaydon intercepted a looping Kay pass on the half-way line to go in for a seven pointer under the posts to stretch their lead to 12-3 at half-time.

Charlie Harris breaks away to set up Pontefract's first try.

From start of the second half terrible defending allowed the catcher to break away and put Blaydon on the attack. This in turn led to an unconverted try from a wheeled scrum.

Ponte were having a bad spell and a poor missed tackle allowed their hosts under the posts to stretch the lead to a worrying 24-3.

But anyone who has seen this team in recent times know they never give up and the team responded with the try of the day. Debutant winger Josh Milthorpe made good yardage and lovely hands from Kay put full-back Charlie Harris away to draw the opposition full-back and put Tad Nyanjowa under the posts.

It was then time for the renowned Ponte scrum to have their say. A series of five metre scrums left the host pack on their haunches gasping for breath. With colossus props Josh Hough and Potts having their opponents on toast.

Harry MacAllister leads a Pontefract charge with Harry Wollaston in support.

It was left to Sam Millard to finish off the pushover try and at 24-17 it was game on.

At this point the game had to go to uncontested scrums as a second Blaydon front rower had to leave the field, something that rarely happens to a front row in the ascendancy but seemingly a regular occurrence against Ponte.

This did not deter Ponte and a series of forward drives allowed Nyanjowa to score his second, superbly converted by Kay to bring parity.

Tim Pickersgill tireless in attack and defence for Pontefract.

Ponte went down the field and it looked like the winning score would come. However, a needless penalty at the breakdown allowed Blaydon to get their brilliant offloading game going for a superb match winner.

There was still time for one last attack with Lucas Ketteridge unable to finish off in the corner after a flowing move.

The bonus point gained was the minimum deserved from the Ponte boys who played their part in a tremendous game of rugby and can take confidence that they belong at this level.

Man of the match for Ponte was Kay, but he was closely followed in the backs by scrum-half Harry Wollaston and second time round debutant Mikey Haywood. In the forwards, Brodie Matthews worked hard, hooker Tim Pickersgill’s line-out throwing and work in the loose shone while veteran second rower Andy Lund rolled back the years with a remarkable performance.

Pontefract now play their first home game in Regional One North East this Saturday when they take on Cleckheaton.