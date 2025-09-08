Lucas Ketteridge scored the first try of Pontefract RUFC's 2025-26 season against Wetherby.

Despite crossing for four tries Pontefract RUFC’s 2025-26 season got off to a disappointing start as they lost at home to Wetherby at Moor Lane.

They were ultimately made to pay for a slow start when they had found themselves trailing 12-0 early on and were to miss out on winning points because of missed conversions as Wetherby went away with a 27-25 victory.

Ponte did at least pick up a losing bonus point and another for scoring four tries so there was some encouragement to take into the second game in the Regional Two North East when they will travel to face Doncaster Phoenix, who were also beaten in their season opener, this Saturday.

Two tries, with one converted, gave Wetherby reward for a strong start before Ponte put their first points on the board after great attacking play from Josh Milthorpe put them in a promising position.

Quick ball out to Alfie Abbot then gave him a chance to send Lucas Ketteridge over for an unconverted try.

The visitors responded to score their third try and the goal gave them a 19-5 advantage.

But Ponte showed their attacking prowess again when full-back Abbott switched direction well, centre Andy Coleman carried the move on and Brodie Matthews, who was playing at number eight instead of his usual second row, crashed over.

The conversion could not be added, but Abbott did kick a penalty to reduce the Wetherby lead to six points.

The visitors responded in kind before Ponte exerted some pressure and Callum Rogers crashed over for their third try.

Again it went unconverted and when Wetherby crossed for another try they led 27-20.

The hosts kept pushing and were rewarded with a fourth try late on. But again the conversion went wide to leave them two points short of what would have been a deserved draw.