PICTURE GALLERY: 12 action images from Sandal RUFC's opening game of the new season

Published 11th Sep 2024, 09:00 BST
Sandal RUFC opened their 98th season with an excellent 21-10 victory over Huddersfield RUFC in the Regional One North East – and photographer Scott Merrylees was there to capture the action.

Here’s a look at Scott’s images from the game:

Action from Sandal's opening game of the season against Huddersfield.

1. Sandal RU v Huddersfield

Action from Sandal's opening game of the season against Huddersfield. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Dec Thompson on the attack against Huddersfield.

2. Sandal RU v Huddersfield

Dec Thompson on the attack against Huddersfield. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Tom Hodson lines up a kick for Sandal against Huddersfield.

3. Sandal RU v Huddersfield

Tom Hodson lines up a kick for Sandal against Huddersfield. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Luke Adams tries to break through some strong defence.

4. Sandal RU v Huddersfield

Luke Adams tries to break through some strong defence. Photo: Scott Merrylees

