PICTURE GALLERY: Action images from Pontefract RUFC's first win of the new season

After a narrow defeat in their first game of the campaign Ponte blew Doncaster Phoenix away with a bonus point 56-15 victory and were superbly led by the speedy Josh Milthorpe who scored four tries and kicked eight goals.
Here’s a look at Jonathan’s pictures from the game:
1. Doncaster Phoenix v Pontefract
Sam Gilbert dives over for a Pontefract try. Photo: Jonathan Buck
2. Doncaster Phoenix v Pontefract
Stu Dedicoat offloads to set up a try for Pontefract. Photo: Jonathan Buck
3. Doncaster Phoenix v Pontefract
Winger Josh Milthorpe pounces on a Doncaster Phoenix error to race away. Photo: Jonathan Buck
4. Doncaster Phoenix v Pontefract
Lucas Ketteridge goes over for a try to bring up Pontefract's half century of points. Photo: Jonathan Buck