PICTURE GALLERY: Action images from Pontefract RUFC's first win of the new season

Tony Harber
By Tony Harber

Sports reporter

Published 16th Sep 2025, 08:00 BST
Pontefract RUFC were in sparkling form as they achieved their first victory of the new season in the Regional Two North East – and photographer Jonathan Buck was there to capture the best of the action.

After a narrow defeat in their first game of the campaign Ponte blew Doncaster Phoenix away with a bonus point 56-15 victory and were superbly led by the speedy Josh Milthorpe who scored four tries and kicked eight goals.

Here’s a look at Jonathan’s pictures from the game:

Sam Gilbert dives over for a Pontefract try.

1. Doncaster Phoenix v Pontefract

Sam Gilbert dives over for a Pontefract try. Photo: Jonathan Buck

Stu Dedicoat offloads to set up a try for Pontefract.

2. Doncaster Phoenix v Pontefract

Stu Dedicoat offloads to set up a try for Pontefract. Photo: Jonathan Buck

Winger Josh Milthorpe pounces on a Doncaster Phoenix error to race away.

3. Doncaster Phoenix v Pontefract

Winger Josh Milthorpe pounces on a Doncaster Phoenix error to race away. Photo: Jonathan Buck

Lucas Ketteridge goes over for a try to bring up Pontefract's half century of points.

4. Doncaster Phoenix v Pontefract

Lucas Ketteridge goes over for a try to bring up Pontefract's half century of points. Photo: Jonathan Buck

