PICTURE GALLERY: Castleford RUFC in Yorkshire Silver Trophy action

Both teams were hungry for a good start in the competition, but it was the visitors who went away with a 30-24 victory in a closely fought contest.

The Castleford side included two players making their debut for the club as they fielded two new recruits to the back division in speedy winger Louie Tomlinson and centre Ryan Joseph, who they hope will add strength and creativity to the midfield.

They finished disappointed with the defeat, but could take some positives from their attacking display.

Castleford had beaten Hornsea 43-5 in a preliminary round tie in the Silver Trophy while in the Counties Three Yorkshire League they have been involved in two tight games to start the season, winning 22-20 against Skipton and losing 41-36 at neighbours Hemsworth.

They next host Leeds Corinthians in a league game this Saturday.

Pontefract RUFC crossed for four tries and were involved in a high scoring Yorkshire Cup tie at North Ribblesdale, but were on the wrong end of a 50-32 result.

Late scores dashed their hopes after they were only four points down in the final quarter.

Alfie Abbott kicked a couple of first half penalties, but Ribblesdale established a 19-6 lead with three tries, two of which were converted.

Back came Ponte with a Lucas Ketteridge try and Abbott conversion only for the hosts to strike again with another converted try to make it 26-13.

Ribblesdale continued to put points on the board into the second half, but the visitors did get the score back to 36-32 as fine tries came from scrum-half Will Cooke and centres Ethan Grant and Andy Coleman.

However, it was the home team who finished the stronger to go through to the next round.

Pontefract return to league duties with a home game against Bradford Salem this Saturday in the Regional Two North East.

Here's a look at action shots from Castleford' Silver Trophy tie taken by taken by photographer Rob Hare:

