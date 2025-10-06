PICTURE GALLERY: Pontefract dig out important win to kick start league season

The result was in doubt right up to the final whistle, but the hosts ran out 20-13 winners to give their season a kick forward.

They made the better start and were ahead when Jack Beddis picked up at the back of a scrum and popped a pass to fly-half Morgan Punchard, who dummied to open up some space to cross under the sticks for the first try.

The conversion could not be added, but Ethan Grant kicked a penalty to take the lead out to 8-0.

Salem hit back with their first try and remained competitive as they edged into the lead, but Ponte went back in front as centre Sam Gilbert raced fully 60 metres to come up with a thrilling score.

They then clinched victory with prop forward Tom Webley charging over on an unstoppable burst to the line.

Pontefract’s second league victory of the season lifted them up to sixth place and they will now look to climb further when they travel to Malton and Norton, who are one behind them in the table, this Saturday.

Ponte’s side included young full-back Tom Papworth who is making a big impression in the early weeks of the new season.

The 19-year-old made his first XV debut against York in a cup tie two years ago and was back in the team for the Yorkshire Cup game at North Ribblesdale the previous weekend, making such an impact at full-back that he retained his place for the league encounter against Bradford Salem.

Tom has now been at Pontefract for three years, having made the transition from rugby league where he played for Lock Lane when he was 16. He graduated from the colts last season.

Pontefract head coach Craig Fawcett said: “This is definitely Tom's breakthrough season. He has all of the attributes of a great back three player. He’s fast, elusive, a strong runner and more than capable in defence."

Director of rugby James Grant agreed, saying: “We’ve been waiting for him to get a little more senior rugby experience in the second XV so he can acquire some positional awareness.

"When he adds this to his physical attributes, Tom will make a great player who will definitely compete for a regular spot.”

