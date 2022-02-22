Pontefract player-coach Craig Fawcett scores in the corner against Roundhegians. Picture: Jonathan Buck

PICTURE GALLERY: Pontefract RUFC preserve unbeaten home record to close in on leaders

Pontefract RUFC managed to beat Storm Eunice by being able to stage their home game at the weekend and also beat opponents Roundhegians in convincing style.

By Tony Harber
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 8:00 am

A 38-15 victory saw Pontefract move up to second place in Yorkshire One with leaders Old Crossleyans in their sights as they play them next.

Ponte, who are unbeaten at home, did well to get the game on despite the wet weather. Their first team pitch was deemed unplayable, but the match was moved to the top pitch at Moor Lane, which, considering the torrential rain beforehand, was in excellent condition.

For a match report on the game see Thursday's edition of the Pontefract & Castleford Express, but here's a selection of pictures from the match, captured by photographer Jonathan Buck.

1. Try time

Powerful prop forward Josh Hough grounds the ball for a try for Pontefract against Roundhegians. Picture: Jonathan Buck

2. Strong break

Tadiwa Nyanjowa breaks the Roundhegians line. Picture: Jonathan Buck

3. On the charge

Pontefract second rower Niall Sandwith on the charge. Picture: Jonathan Buck

4. Try brace

Craig Fawcett strides in for a brace of tries for Pontefract against Roundhegians, with Rich Dedicoat in support. Picture: Jonathan Buck

