PICTURE GALLERY: Pontefract RUFC preserve unbeaten home record to close in on leaders

A 38-15 victory saw Pontefract move up to second place in Yorkshire One with leaders Old Crossleyans in their sights as they play them next.

Ponte, who are unbeaten at home, did well to get the game on despite the wet weather. Their first team pitch was deemed unplayable, but the match was moved to the top pitch at Moor Lane, which, considering the torrential rain beforehand, was in excellent condition.