Josh Walker shows a clean pair of heels as he sprints in for a try in Pontefract RUFC's final game of the 2021-22 season. Picture: Jonathan Buck

PICTURE GALLERY: Pontefract RUFC round off excellent season with another big win

Pontefract RUFC ended their fine season in typically good style when they beat Selby 64-0 - and photographer Jonathan Buck was there to capture the action on a winning finale.

By Tony Harber
Sunday, 24th April 2022, 8:07 pm

In winning, Pontefract completed an unbeaten campaign at Moor Lane for the first time in living memory and afterwards were able to celebrate the promotion they had already clinched from Yorkshire One.

Here's a look at Jonathan's pictures from a memorable day at the Pontefract ground.

For a report on the game, see Thursday's edition of the Pontefract & Castleford Express.

1. Promotion winners

Pontefract's promotion winning side from Yorkshire League One, 2021-22. Picture: Jonathan Buck

2. Unbeaten at home

More celebrations for the Pontefract team who remained unbeaten at home all season. Picture: Jonathan Buck

3. Propping up on the wing

Prop forward Ethan Potts in full flight after receiving the ball out wide. Picture: Jonathan Buck

4. Hat-trick Sam

Sam Millard about to put the ball down for the second of his three tries against Selby. Picture: Jonathan Buck

