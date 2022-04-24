PICTURE GALLERY: Pontefract RUFC round off excellent season with another big win

In winning, Pontefract completed an unbeaten campaign at Moor Lane for the first time in living memory and afterwards were able to celebrate the promotion they had already clinched from Yorkshire One.
Here's a look at Jonathan's pictures from a memorable day at the Pontefract ground.
For a report on the game, see Thursday's edition of the Pontefract & Castleford Express.
1. Promotion winners
Pontefract's promotion winning side from Yorkshire League One, 2021-22. Picture: Jonathan Buck
2. Unbeaten at home
More celebrations for the Pontefract team who remained unbeaten at home all season. Picture: Jonathan Buck
3. Propping up on the wing
Prop forward Ethan Potts in full flight after receiving the ball out wide. Picture: Jonathan Buck
4. Hat-trick Sam
Sam Millard about to put the ball down for the second of his three tries against Selby. Picture: Jonathan Buck