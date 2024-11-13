PICTURE SPECIAL: Action images from Sandal's big win over Selby

Tony Harber
By Tony Harber

Sports reporter

Published 13th Nov 2024, 10:00 GMT
Sandal RUFC maintained their promotion bid from Regional One North East when they enjoyed a bonus point 48-15 victory over Selby – and here’s a look at images from the game.

On their first visit to Milnthorpe Green for some 17 years, Selby made a spirited attempt to overcome a Sandal side positioned nine league places above them, but overall were no match for the hosts who remain in second in the table.

Photographers Justin English and Simon Hall were at Milnthorpe Green to capture the best of the action and below are 15 of their pictures from the match.

Declan Thompson burrows over for a try for Sandal. Picture: Justin English

Luke Adams charges over for one of his two tries fdor Sandal against Selby.

Try glee for Sandal's Cam Bainbridge.

Luke Adams dives over for a try.

