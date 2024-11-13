On their first visit to Milnthorpe Green for some 17 years, Selby made a spirited attempt to overcome a Sandal side positioned nine league places above them, but overall were no match for the hosts who remain in second in the table.
Photographers Justin English and Simon Hall were at Milnthorpe Green to capture the best of the action and below are 15 of their pictures from the match.
