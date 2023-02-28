Promotion is now in Pontefract’s hands, but with three tough fixtures to go and probable maximum points required, it is far from a done deal.

The team can only do their best and their game against Old Crossleyans was far more open than the rough and tumble of the previous week before it ended with a 45-10 success.

The improvement in the backs this year has been immense and, led by the superlative handling of Liam Kay and player-coach Craig Fawcett, they had far too much in their locker for their opponents.

Jonny Hill crosses for Pontefract's second try against Old Crossleyans. Picture: Jonathan Buck

Ponte got off to a dream start as Sam Millard picked up from a scrum and shrugged off a poor tackle to score out wide for a 5-0 lead.

From then on in, chances came and went but Ponte looked dangerous. The next try soon came as semi-retired hooker Jonny Hill, called up due to a front row injury crisis, scampered under the posts after a series of heavyweight drives sucked in the opposition defence.

The next try was again from a solid scrum following an elusive Fawcett break, as Millard offloaded to scrum-half Harry Woolaston who scored his first try for the first XV, converted by Kay.

Ponte were now flowing and secured a bonus point try on the stroke of half-time as Fawcett latched on to a great offload from centre Harry McAllister for a converted try under the posts.

Livewire scrum-half Harry Wollaston scores under the posts. Picture: Jonathan Buck

Half-time saw a comfortable 26-0 advantage established by the home side.

The most dangerous part of the Crocs attack was a well organised forward driving unit and they opened the scoring in the second half with one such effort.

Any glimmer of hope for the visitors was soon extinguished, though, as Ponte went through the phases, allowing full-back Richard Dedicoat to come onto the ball at pace and score, with the try converted by Kay.

Brodie Matthews dives over to add to Pontefract's second half tally. Picture: Jonathan Buck

A yellow card for Millard was followed by a rare under pressure scrum, which allowed Crocs a deserved try, but a wonderful looping pass from Fawcett, missing out three players, allowed a walk-in try for workhorse Brodie Matthews.

The scoring was completed with a converted try for man of the match winger Lucas Ketteridge, who got on the end of some magical hands from Kay to go racing under the posts.

It was a tremendous team effort but special mention to new prop Josh Stuart, who had a fine debut despite not playing for many weeks.

Pontefract will be hoping their lengthy forwards injury list improves this week as they entertain Dronfield, a team that beat them in the teams’ first meeting, at Moor Lane on Saturday.

Craig Fawcett splits the Crossleyans' defence for Pontefract's bonus point try. Picture: Jonathan Buck

The club is keen to see as many supporters as possible attending as they try to get promoted to the highest level they have ever been. The standard of rugby is top class and a friendly welcome is guaranteed.