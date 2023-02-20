Pontefract got off to a terrible start as prop Ethan Potts received a head knock in the first minute and was unable to take any further part in the game.

With no established prop on the bench, part time prop and normal back rower Callum Rodgers stepped up and put in a heroic stint for the rest of the game.

The was no doubt that it was the outstanding defence, statistically the best in the league, that won the day. With outstanding line speed and physicality, Brid’s runners were constantly knocked back.

Ciaran Tucker scored Pontefract's first try in their victory at Bridlington. Picture: Jonathan Buck

Ponte repelled early pressure and an unfortunate looking yellow card for Steve Reynolds, for a high tackle, did not help their cause.

Despite this, there was no way through the blue wall for the home side and Ponte replied with massive ground making drives, from the likes of Josh Hough and Tad Nyanjowa, which took the team deep into enemy territory.

With position gained Ponte turned down a kickable penalty and elected to scrum. With the Brid pack expecting the ball to be kept in with a drive for the line, number eight Sam Millard took them by surprise with an early pick and go, feeding centre Charlie Harris, who spectacularly offloaded one handed to put speedy winger Ciaran Tucker in at the corner.

In the high winds, no-one expected the conversion, but Liam Kay expertly guided it through the uprights to add the extras.

Ponte applied more pressure with centre Harry McAllister catching the eye, but it was Brid who reduced the arrears with a penalty on the stroke of half-time to make it 7-3.

Ponte had to soak up some pressure early in the second half, but a steal and break from the line-out by talismanic back rower Brodie Matthews earned position near the Brid line.

Many times in the past, Ponte have wasted chances by passing out too early, but on this occasion they got it just right as several pick and drives from the forwards drew the defence in before scrum-half Harry Woolastan released Kay down the short side who in turn put Tucker in for his well taken second, this time unconverted.

With the scrums and line-out working like clockwork, Ponte got the match winning try soon after. From first phase ball, Harris combined with outstanding full-back Richard Dedicoat, who in turn, sent winger Lucas Ketteridge sidestepping his way to the line for a fine finish under the posts, duly converted by Kay, to stretch the score to 19-3.

A yellow card for Andy Lund made it a backs to the wall ending for the, by now, patched up Ponte. They held heroically firm until Brid forced their way over from close range for a consolation try despite protestations from Ponte on the legitimacy of the grounding.

The final whistle brought a spate of handbags, but it was Ponte who, in adversity, claimed a hard earned four points.

In what was very much an all-round team effort, man of the match for Ponte was Kay, with Pickersgill, McAllister, Hough, Millard and Nyanjowa not far behind.