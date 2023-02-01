Leading the way are the junior colts, who progressed to the Yorkshire Cup final when they came through a nail-biting semi in a close contest away from home at the weekend.

Cheered on by coach full of supporters, the team defended heroically and produced a gritty performance to defy atrocious conditions at Ilkley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They ran hard to build a six points to nil lead thanks to two well struck penalties from full-back Alfie Abbot and held on to the advantage to take the victory despite a late scare.

Pontefract RUFC Junior Colts reached the Yorkshire Cup final with a nail-biting victory over Ilkley. Picture: Jonathan Buck

The work the coaching team has put in paid dividends as Ilkley gave away an avalanche of penalties, mainly at the breakdown.

Ilkley kept going, however, and managed to stay in the contest with the game ultimately hinging on a conversion to a late Ilkley try, which was to prove to be the last kick of the game.

Thankfully for Pontefract’s youngsters the ball sailed wide and the celebrations began.

It was a fine team performance, but special mention on the day should go to Morgan Kennelly and Joe Dowd for their all-action performances, while Ethan Grant ran the game from his scrum-half position.