The nerves were eased as the Ponte scrum pushed their opponents back at a rate of knots in the very first scrum. It was from this platform the game was won and the hosts went on to achieve their aim with a 29-17 success.

It was from a go forward scrum that the lead was gained as it allowed scrum-half Josh Walker to grubber through for speedster Ciaron Tucker to outpace the defence and dive on the ball for an unconverted try.

Ponte then had a period of frustrating handling errors as they tried to force matters.

Front row strongman Josh Hough darts in for Pontefract's second try against Dronfield. Picture: Jonathan Buck

Dronfield have shown in their two games against Ponte they are a capable side and an uncharacteristic missed tackle allowed them to take the lead with a converted try.

Ponte quickly replied with a brace of converted tries. First, a strong drive to the line from centre Harry McAllister allowed prop Josh Hough a pick and go to the line.

The visitors replied with a penalty before a show and go from Hough allowed another clean break, which in turn allowed back rower Leo Harrison to come onto the ball at pace in an unstoppable drive to the line.

Despite a dangerous break from full-back Richard Dedicoat there was no further tries before half-time, with the score at 19-10.

Wingman Ciaran Tucker opens Pontefract's account. Picture: Jonathan Buck

The decisive bonus point try came from a pick and drive from prolific number eight Sam Millard, which everyone thought had put the game to bed.

It was not the case however, as Dronfield were given a glimmer of hope when they intercepted a speculative pass for a length of the field try under the posts.

Ponte put the pressure on and were held up over the line, but a well struck penalty from Liam Kay increased the lead and ended the scoring.

Leo Harrison dives in for Pontefract's third try. Picture: Jonathan Buck

Man of the match for Ponte was returning second row Bailey Matthews who made a massive impact off the bench. Not far behind was his brother Brodie and prop Joe Foster along with back rowers Callum Rodgers and Harrison.