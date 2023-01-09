There had been a long break of over a month since the last games and Pocklington, with an entire new coaching team in place, were hoping for an upturn in form on home turf. It was not to be.

The Ponte pack are an intimidating bunch, they do not get bettered these days and with the backs on top form as well, the team put in a near perfect performance to demoralise their plucky hosts.

Ponte gifted Pock three early penalties, but in between managed to score a sublime try. A superb half break and offload in his own half from full-back Richard Dedicoat allowed slick hands to put winger Ciaran Tucker over in the corner.

Tim Pickersgill gave a man of the match display in Pontefract's win at Pocklington. Picture: Jonathan Buck

Ponte were nine to five in arrears, but any nerves were settled with another five pointer as Pock’s defence struggled to cope with the pace and power of the visitors.

Catch and drives from line-outs have maybe been a slight disappointment in the past considering the scrum dominance, but in this game, it took a massive leap forward, looking powerful, organised and impossible to defend.

From such a drive, and with all the defence sucked in, more simple hands put Linden Metcalfe in at the corner.

Another try soon followed as another catch and drive led to a scrum at which the big lads did the business for number eight Sam Millard to score. Half-time saw a six-point advantage.

Two quick tries in the second half put the game to bed. Firstly, Pock, who were having to desperately defend a 10-metre scrum, conceded a penalty and from a free ball the backs worked some magic to put Dedicoat over out wide on the overlap.

Liam Kay opened his kicking account with a monster conversion and soon after evergreen centre Craig Fawcett intercepted to go under the posts. At 29-9 it was game over.

Ponte rammed home their advantage with two late tries for Millard and talisman Jack Beddis, both on the back of superbly organised forward drives.

There was still time for Ponte to display their ever reliable, determined defence as despite being two men down for a couple of late yellow cards, they stopped their opponents getting over the whitewash.

Man of the match was hooker Tim Pickersgill, well deserved for a player whose level of performance is always high. Not far behind was Brodie Matthews and Calum Rodgers while Beddis and Josh Hough’s contributions were immense. In the backs centre Andy Coleman put in some big tackles and scrum-half Josh Walker took all the right options.

