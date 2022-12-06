The visitors arrived on top of the Regional North East Two table and a victory for them would surely have put any chance of a Ponte promotion challenge to bed, even at the mid stage of the season.

They started well, forcing Ponte into conceding a stream of penalties, of which two were converted for a six-point lead.

After last week’s poor performance, the numerous Ponte faithful were fearing a tough day at the office.

Jack Beddis powers over for Pontefract's second try against Moortown. Picture: Jonathan Buck

But the response was to produce one of the tries of the season.

In a move straight off the training park, hooker Tim Pickersgill found Brodie Matthews with a pinpoint throw to the back of the line-out and he fed Sam Millard who offloaded to centre Andy Coleman on the angle to stretch out for the line.

From then on Ponte dominated. Moortown were unable to deal with the constant barrage of forward drives which soon led to Jack Beddis adding a converted try after a classy half-break from evergreen centre Craig Fawcett.

Ponte had more chances before half-time, but had to settle for a 12-6 advantage.

Andy Coleman reaches out to score Pontefract's first try. Picture: Jonathan Buck

The second half was rugby of the highest order from Ponte. The scrum began to dominate along with top drawer handling and ball retention.

Moortown had no answer and it was not long before Fawcett scored a converted try to stretch the lead.

Moortown are top of the league for a reason and after gaining a couple of soft penalties they found a gap down the blindside to reduce the arrears to eight points.

It was game on, but the next score was a game changer. Against a fast-onrushing defence, Liam Kay put in a clever grubber kick and regathered from a helpful bounce to score under the posts.

Andy Coleman on the way to scoring. Picture: Jonathan Buck

After the game, Moortown’s coach was complimentary about Ponte’s defence and this was highlighted when Brodie Matthews got under the ball to save a certain try.

From this save, Ponte made their way up field for Millard to put Fawcett over for his second.

Moortown now looked bedraggled and Ciaran Tucker finished the scoring in the corner to seal a comprehensive win.

Craig Fawcett dives over for a Pontefract try. Picture: Jonathan Buck

Man of the match went to Fawcett for his two tries, but Millard and the returning Beddis were not far behind. It was like watching a different team to the previous week and Ponte need to be focused and disciplined for every game if they are to continue their bid for promotion.

