Pontefract RUFC complete preparations ahead of big kick-off
Pontefract RUFC finished their pre-season programme with a hard earned victory against a well drilled Leodensians side and are now gearing up for the start of the season proper this Saturday.
Pontefract start their league campaign following promotion to Regional North League Two at home to Malton and Norton (kick off 3pm).
It will be interesting to see how the team perform in the higher league, but against Leodensians the old traits of a powerful scrum and slick handling looked in good order.
Pontefract have had interest from higher leagues for some players and it is credit to the great team spirit and camaraderie that the players have chosen to stay at the club which has made big strides in recent years.
Several newcomers have bolstered the squad and with the young players coming through the club are hopeful of having a successful season.