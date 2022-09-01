Pontefract RUFC complete preparations ahead of big kick-off

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pontefract start their league campaign following promotion to Regional North League Two at home to Malton and Norton (kick off 3pm).

It will be interesting to see how the team perform in the higher league, but against Leodensians the old traits of a powerful scrum and slick handling looked in good order.

Pontefract have had interest from higher leagues for some players and it is credit to the great team spirit and camaraderie that the players have chosen to stay at the club which has made big strides in recent years.

Pontefract RUFC are ready to go for the new season. Picture: Jonathan Buck

