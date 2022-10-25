Played at one of the best facilities in the league or any other, it was a game featuring two evenly matched teams with the Boro rearguard action doing just enough to keep Ponte at bay.

Ponte started well, going through phase after phase without errors, against a team happy not to commit numbers to the ruck and crowd the defensive line.

Scarborough opened the scoring with a penalty at the ruck, but Ponte soon replied. Despite losing lock Bailly Matthews to a yellow card for a high tackle, a brilliant half-break and offload by centre Harry Mcallister put onrushing fly-half Richard Hossack away. He drew the full-back and put player-coach Craig Fawcett in at the corner for a well worked unconverted try.

Craig Fawcett scored Pontefract's first try against Scarborough. Picture: Jonathan Buck

Ponte’s defence was its usual brilliant self, but an uncharacteristic mix-up in the defensive line led to a converted Boro try before half-time which made it 10-5 at the break.

Ponte started the second half playing some enterprising rugby and were rewarded with a Harry Woolastan penalty at the breakdown.

From the restart, a poor clearance allowed Boro possession and they scored a well worked try after going through the phases. Converted from out wide, the hosts were 17-8 ahead.

Despite the score, Ponte were well in the game and the scrum started to dominate. A controversial, disallowed pushover try by Sam Millard was soon followed by a try from winger Ciaran Tucker with good hands down the backs from a go forward scrum. Crucially, the conversion hit the post, but it was game on.

Ponte needed field position and a brilliant long ranging touch finder from Fawcett gave them just that. From the line-out Josh Hough was pulled down inches short. Letting the forwards batter the line was surely the way to go, but alas the ball went out early and a poor cross kick went astray and the game was gone.

Man of the match for Ponte was rampaging number eight Millard. It was however, a good all round team performance which on many other days would have produced a win.