Pontefract RUFC produce thrilling fightback to defeat leaders Middlesbrough

The Pontefract RUFC team celebrate after beating Yorkshire One leaders Middlesbrough. Picture: Jonathan Buck

Top of the table Middlesbrough looked set to continue their winning ways as they were 22-7 ahead at half-time, but Ponte hit back to win 24-22.

The early stages were dominated by the visitors and they deservedly took the lead with a well worked try out wide with the conversion crucially hitting the post. Boro extended their lead with a penalty.

Ponte finally got the field position they needed. From an attacking scrum on the 22, they marched the scrum forward to five metres out before getting a penalty. Ponte should have finished the job off with another scrum. But they made a poor decision and took a quick tap to go wide. Two phases later the Boro centre, noted as one of the best players in the league, had intercepted and gone the length of the field for a converted try.

Bailey Matthews goes airborne as he flies in for a try for Pontefract against Middlesbrough. Picture: Jonathan Buck

It was now 15-0 and Ponte needed a score. It came and it was a cracker. Number eight Jack Beddis made a break from a scrum and passed on to Callum Rogers who in turn found a charging Bailey Matthews who joyously dived under the posts for a converted try.

The happiness was shortlived, however, as the Boro centre streaked away for his second try. The conversion followed.

There was always a feeling the game was not over and Ponte came up with a great half of rugby. Firstly another great scrum gave the backs a free ball that ended with player-coach Craig Fawcett driven over for a try which Liam Kay converted.

Superb interplay in the forwards then allowed the backs front foot ball and a wonderful Kay pass put Fawcett over again. Once again Kay converted and suddenly Ponte were only a point behind.

Craig Fawcett scoots in for his second Pontefract try against Middlesbrough. Picture: Jonathan Buck