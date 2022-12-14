News you can trust since 1852
Pontefract RUFC set to continue tradition with Boxing Day friendly against Farmer Copley's XV

Pontefract RUFC have confirmed that they are continuing their tradition of staging a Boxing Day friendly match this year.

By Tony Harber
A Farmer Copley's XV will take on a Pontefract RUFC XV, with kick-off at the Moor Lane ground at 12.30pm.

The bar will be open, it is free to get in and the club will be raising funds for the Prince of Wales Hospice on the day.

All are welcome to attend and Pontefract RUFC are grateful to Farmer Copley's for their support of this event.

Pontefract RUFC in action this season where they are currently in second place in the Regional 2 North East.
The Pontefract club, meanwhile, have partnered with mental health charity LooseHeadz.

There has been a lot of talk recently regarding the prevalence of suicide among young people and the club understands all too well what it means to lose someone in this way.

"We wanted to be able to support any member or anyone else for that matter who may need it, but we were not quite sure how to go about this. That's when we found LooseHeadz,” said a club spokesman.

“LooseHeadz is a mental health charity (#1193051) with the aim of normalising the conversation to #TackleTheStigma that surrounds mental health. They are aimed specifically at rugby clubs and players.

“We want LooseHeadz to represent everyone. We want this to be a club-wide approach from age grade rugby, right through to vets, and beyond.”

Pontefract’s scheduled league game at Morley last weekend fell victim to the icy weather. A date has yet to be confirmed for the rearranged match, but February 4 is the next blank date in the fixture list.

