Pontefract RUFC's newly formed senior women's team line-up for their first-ever game.

History was made at Pontefract RUFC as the club’s new women’s team played their first game on Sunday and made a brilliant start.

Moor Lane staged its first-ever senior women’s game as Pontefract hosted Hornsea Ladies and ran in 10 tries.

From the first whistle to the final try, the ladies brought their A-game, their heart and their passion.

Tries came from Olivia Copley (two), Eve Clayton (two), Macey Roberts, Savannah Grace (two), Maya Lindridge, Chelsea Senior and Poppy Adams, with conversions kicked by Adams and Senior (two).

Ponte are now eager for more and the club was proud of Sunday’s game and performance, as well as thankful of everyone who attended, cheered, and made it a memorable occasion.

Pontefract’s senior men’s team were not so successful a day earlier as they were beaten 22-12 at Malton in a close Regional Two North East game.

The home team took an early lead with a penalty and a converted try just before half-time took them out to a 10-point lead at the turn round.

Malton’s second try, this time unconverted, gave the visitors an even bigger mountain to climb in the second half.

But Ponte stuck to their task and finally put their first points on the board with Jack Beddis getting the ball down for a try.

It was converted to reduce the deficit to 15-7 only for the home team to cross again.

Although Ponte managed a second, unconverted try, they fell 10 points short and just short of a bonus point.

It was their third defeat from five league matches so far this season and they dropped down to eighth place ahead of this Saturday’s home game against Moortown.