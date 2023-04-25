The Moor Lane side did end their campaign in fine fashion, however, beating Walsall 27-17 in the third of their Regional Two Championship Cup matches.

This was the only away win in the mini league, which has proved fantastically competitive and shown that Ponte can live with the best in the country at their level.

Ponte were perhaps left ruing the fact they had to play two away games and only one at home in the three-game league.

Back row man Steve Reynolds sets up Pontefract's first try at Walsall. Picture: Jonathan Buck

They started strongly after travelling to the Midlands for the last of the matches and should have scored an early try as the ball was knocked on as it was grounded.

They were made to pay for this as a great run from Walsall’s number eight allowed them to work an overlap for an unconverted try.

Ponte suffered a further blow as star forward Sam Millard had to leave the field with a neck injury, although Steve Reynolds did an admirable job as his replacement.

The visitors looked dangerous, with prop Josh Hough standing out with some powerful drives, and it was a shock when Walsall scored again after a loose carry gave them turnover and a breakaway for an unconverted try.

Tadiwa Nyanjowa drives for the Walsall line. Picture: Jonathan Buck

Despite been 10-0 nil down Ponte were in no mood to lay down. The line-out partnership of Ethan Potts and Brodie Matthews again worked like clockwork and they started to get on top.

It was important they scored before half-time and after full-back Richard Dedicoat was held up over the line, a series of close in scrums allowed Reynolds a converted pushover try.

The second half started evenly and it took an outstanding individual effort to break the deadlock. Centre Craig Fawcett floated out a fine long pass out wide to flanker Tad Nyanjowa, who burst through six would be tacklers to dive over the line.

Tadiwa Nyanjowa scores Pontefract's second try. Picture: Jonathan Buck

Ponte were now going through the phases in style. The home defence were struggling and another carbon copy pass from Fawcett allowed winger Lucas Ketteridge to dance his way past several defenders for a fine score.

It was no surprise soon after when the referee gave Ponte a bonus point winning penalty try, as the home team deliberately pulled down the driving maul from a line-out.

Soon after Liam Kay stretched the lead with a penalty as news from elsewhere filtered through that the victory margin might be enough.

That news proved to be accurate, but it was heartbreak for the team as Walsall broke away for a score that put a fatal dent in the Ponte points difference.

Player-coach Craig Fawcett capped a magnificent season with a fine display at Walsall. Picture: Jonathan Buck

The game then ended with a bout of fisticuffs as tempers flared.

Best for Ponte up front was Nyanjowa, Ethan Potts and Bailly Matthews, while Fawcett and McAllister showed up well in the backs.

While it was disappointing not to progress, it does not take away from the remarkable promotion winning campaign enjoyed by Pontefract in a memorable 2022-23 season that saw them achieve an ambition to get to play at their highest-ever level next term.

Flying wingman Lucas Ketteridge zooms in to get ready to score for Pontefract. Picture: Jonathan Buck