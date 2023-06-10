Prolific Pontefract try scoring forward Sam Millard is double winner at awards evening

But Sam Millard did exactly that in Pontefract’s fantastic promotion-winning season in Regional Two North East – and his feat was all the more exceptional as he is not a flying winger, more a flying back row forward!

The brilliant campaign enjoyed by Pontefract RUFC’s number eight loose forward has now been further rewarded as he deservedly collected awards for players’ player of the season and leading try scorer at the club’s presentation evening.

Born and brought up in Featherstone, it is not surprising that Sam learned his rugby at Featherstone Lions ARL Club where he played from the age of seven.

Sam Millard flies in for one of his 20 tries for Pontefract RUFC in the 2022-23 season.

However, his strong-running and uncompromising defence is a boon to both codes of the game and his conversion to rugby union five years ago was almost seamless.

"Some of the more intricate laws of rugby union are still a little baffling at times, to be honest,” concedes Sam.

"But the core skills required are the same as rugby league.

"The breakdown in union can be brutal, when you compete for the ball after the tackle, so you have to concentrate to get your entry-point and body position right in order to survive and avoid giving away a penalty.”

Pontefract head coach Craig Fawcett heaped praise upon his powerful forward.

He said: “Millie is a dynamic ball-carrier and scoring 20 tries in a single season at this level is a remarkable achievement.

"He is virtually unstoppable when the try-line is in sight and his all-round contribution certainly helped us win the league.

"Hopefully, his form will continue in Division One next season.”

Now he has grasped fully the laws of rugby union, who knows how many tries Sam can score in the higher league next season?

The sky is the limit for the 28-year-old commercial energy consultant from Featherstone.

The clubhouse was packed for the end of season presentation and further awards were handed out to:

First XV – The Neil Bowmer Trophy: Bailey Matthews.

Player of the Year: Brodie Matthews.

Young player of the Year: Ethan Potts.

Most improved: Liam Kay.

2nd XV – Players player of the year: Cam Burgess.

Player of the year: Max Copley.

Top try scorer: Andy Fenton.

Young player of the year: Linden Metcalfe.

Most improved: Charlie Harris.

After the celebrations head coach Fawcett is now turning his attention to next season. Men's senior training kicks off on July 4 at 7pm and every Tuesday and Thursday thereafter.