Return of the Mac and encouraging turnouts for Sandal RUFC fixtures

Sandal's victorious third XV.

The arranged second team league game against Rossendale was called off by the visitors, so match organiser Rich Hoyland sorted a fixture with Moortown mixed first and second team.

Sandal were slow to start, consequently Moortown ran in three quick scores to open up a 19-0 lead.

Sandal’s composure was gained thanks to back row Joe Wareham, making his senior rugby debut, and Jonny Garrity, a highly impressive back row.

Sandal’s tackles, turnovers and line breaks kept Moortown at bay, but alas there were no scores.

The second half saw Sandal continue their impressive play with young prop Joe Bacon and Jon Garrity making great line breaks. Seb Marley’s incisive run led to a line-out where prop Richard Hoyland got the long ball and dived over for a good try.

The last 10 minutes was a mismatch with two Sandal players being yellow carded. This opened the gaps for Moortown to score again and complete a 24-5 win.

It was excellent that young ex-colts players are now eligible to play senior rugby and turning out for Sandal senior teams and continuing Darren Reynolds’ legacy.

Sandal’s third team played at home against York and came away with a good 19-17 win.

Thanks go to Paul Brennan and Ben Morley thirds and vets organisers who got the game sorted. There was an impressive turn out for this game with Dan McCormack, Sandal’s retired 10, returning to the game, also Lee Norris and the three King brothers: Nick, Joe and Jacob.

An excellent mix of vets and second teamers came together on a miserable day and enjoyed every minute.

Tries were scored by Gav Parkinson, Anthony Dorling and Andy Gelder.