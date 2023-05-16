​The Milnthorpe Green men were looking good to end their season on a high only for their opponents to score a converted try in stoppage time to clinch a 30-24 victory.

Sandal XV perhaps only had themselves to blame for the result in their ninth attempt to bring the prodigious piece of silverware to Milnthorpe Green, having been in front from the 15th minute.

They were guilty of poor line-out work after the first quarter and offered Middlesbrough too many penalties throughout. Also as the game drew to a close the side failed to manage the tense moments while Middlesbrough showed a more positive approach and in the end were more deserving of victory.

Luke Adams scored Sandal's first try in their Yorkshire Cup final against Middlesbrough.

In the early stages Middlesbrough put Sandal under pressure and took a 6-0 lead with two penalties slotted between the posts.

But Sandal hit back as they created space to give Luke Adams an opportunity to touch down near the posts, giving his brother Jake an easy opportunity to add the extras to give his side a 7-6 lead in the 15th minute.

Then followed a period of play when defences held firm before the 28th minute saw a Sandal line-out in the Middlesbrough 22 from which young Archie Milner gathered to make a break for the line to score near the posts.

With Jake Adams converting it was now 14-6 and that was how it stayed until half-time with both sides missing kickable penalties.

Middlesbrough were first to score after the break with their third penalty.

Then followed a Sandal onslaught in the Middlesbrough half with an excellent inter-passing move that ended with Milner crashing over for his second try. Jake Adams added the conversion and the lead had increased to 21-9 after 51 minutes.

At this point Middlesbrough turned up the pressure, improved their field position with the help of two more penalties and in the 55th minute from a line-out formed a rolling maul which the Sandal side was unable to defend. A converted try followed to bring the score to 21-16.

Some relief came for Sandal with a Jake Adams penalty in the 62nd minute to take them back to eight points up.

Immediately after this improvement the Middlesbrough fly-half and play-maker received a yellow card for a high tackle.

But it only served to concentrate Middlesbrough’s resolve. A further eight minutes elapsed with Sandal finding it difficult to put together respectable attacking moves and with more infringements they gave Middlesbrough an opportunity from a penalty to go for touch.

From the resulting line-out they formed another rolling maul to cross and convert to take the score to 24-23 with only eight minutes remaining.

The situation had become tense with the result in the balance. Sandal seemed to have held out until in the 80th minute when Middlesbrough were awarded a final penalty.

With their confidence now growing their stand-off set up an attacking move, which resulted in them scoring in the corner with the try awarded after a referee and assistant referee consultation.

