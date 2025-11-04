Sandal fight back from 17 points down to reach Yorkshire Cup semis

Tom Hodson flicks a pass out in Sandal's win over Old Brodleians. Picture: Justin English

Sandal RUFC continued their recent improvement as they sailed into the semi-finals of the Yorkshire Cup with a thrilling 36-31 home victory over Old Brodleians.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was the first time they had hosted Old Brods for more than 15 years and it proved a game of two halves with Brods taking a convincing 17-point first half lead only for the Milnthorpe Green men to come roaring back by scoring 22 unanswered points after the turn round, writes Howard Newton.

Early on Sandal had little possession and had to withstand the pressure of Brodleians’ lively attacking approach, which brought an opening score on eight minutes as a kick ahead was gathered by their winger for a try that was converted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three minutes later from a line-out in the home 22 the ball was distributed to their centre who easily crossed for a second converted try.

Sandal make a break in their Yorkshire Cup quarter-final. Picture: Justin English

Undaunted, Sandal worked hard to take play into their opponents’ territory from where pressure was built to give Will Forrest the room to cross in the corner. With Tom Hodson converting from wide out the deficit had been reduced to 14-7 after 21 minutes.

But two minutes later the visitors restored their lead with another converted try and when they went over again in the corner it was 26-7.

From the resumption Sandal went on the offensive with Hodson creating his own space to cross in the corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He converted, but from the restart the hosts lost possession and Brods crossed for their fifth try to take a deserved 31-14 lead into the break.

Sandal on the attack against Old Brodleians. Picture: Justin English

Sandal had it all to do in the second half against the slope. However, they set about their big task with Harry Jukes making a break before handing on to the supporting Hodson who posted his second try, which he converted.

Sandal were slowly taking command and showing more positivity in their approach to put pressure on the visitors in their own half. Such that after 55 minutes from a home side scrum the line was attacked, enabling Aaron Dyer to touch down under the posts. Hodson’s easy conversion brought the scores to within three points at 31-28 with a possible victory in sight.

It was now anyone’s game and with sound intentions Sandal took play well into the Brodleians’ half from where they made several attempts to cross, but the visitors’ defence held firm for 15 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finally, Brods transgressed and, presented with a penalty in front of the posts, Hodson made no mistake in placing his kick through the uprights to level the scores.

In the last 10 minutes both sides had tense moments with the team able to hold its nerve most likely to win.

Then after 75 minutes from a scrum in the Brods 22 the Sandal backs made a break and a kick ahead was gathered by Jukes who charged over to give his side the lead for the first time at 36-31.

With four minutes of play still remaining Sandal were able to hold out for a hard earned victory which looked most unlikely at the break, but credit must go to all the players for believing in their own ability to secure a cup victory that home supporters will remember well into the future.

Sandal return to league action with a long travel to Penrith this Saturday.