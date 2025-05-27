Sandal girls end impressive debut season on a high note

Sandal Girls U12s: Back row, from left: Evelyn Rutter, Esmae Mather, Lara Vevers, Amelia Lawrie, Letty Pursglove, Isla Southwell, lily Thompson, Ava Haigh. Front row, from left: Isla Smyth, Lola Smolden, Pollyanna Thomas, Thandie Van Der Merwe, Rose Frudd, Lola Care.

Sandal Girls U12s’ rugby union side completed a magnificent debut season with an emphatic 75-20 victory at Yarnbury RUFC.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sandal girls, many of who are in the first year of rugby, showcased some excellent rugby.

The game started at a hectic pace when Sandal made good use of the ball from the kick-off. A firm drive by Lara Vevers into the midfield and some excellent rucking by Amelia Lawrie and Ava Haigh released the ball for Pollyanna Thomas to find Lily Thompson in space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thompson then produced a 40-yard sprint to the corner where she was halted at the line but her desire to reach the corner was too much for the Yarnbury defence as she crashed over for the first try.

Good counter rucking by Thandi Van Der Merwe and Lola Smolden retrieved the ball for Sandal again and Lola Care scouped from the base of the ruck before offloading to Isla Southwell to display her powerful running, breaking free of four tackles to score in the corner.

Sandal added further tries from Letty Pursglove, who danced through several players to make the line and Thompson, who added her second after a power run to the corner.

Yarnbury replied after a short spell of pressure to make the scoreline 20-5 midway through the first half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Sandal were soon back in control with Isla Smyth crashing over following an excellent counter ruck from Southwell and Vevers.

From the restart Smyth added an instant second after recovering the ball to race through and the first half ended 30-5 to the visitors.

The second half saw Sandal score the try of the game. Direct from the kick off they recovered the ball with Rose Frudd making good progress before being halted. Care provided a platform for attack and after four phases of play Vevers scored her second to finish an excellent team move.

Pursglove added her second soon after following a run by Evelyn Rutter to near half way line. Southwell recovered the ball, before passing to Smolden who fed Pursglove to sprint half the length of the pitch to score in the corner, making the score 40-5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sustained pressure then led to Pollyanna Thomas scoring after the ball had passed through the hands of Rutter, Smolden, Lawrie, Van Der Merwe and Care in a great display of ball handling.

Further tries were added by Southwell and Thompson, to make it 55-5 before Ava Haigh went over from close range.

Smolden danced between four defenders to finish a great solo effort, followed by Thompson adding her third.

Care scored her first try of the season late on after being aided and driven over the line by Pursglove.

Yarnbury added three tries in consolation with Sandal running out 75-20 winners in their strongest performance of the season.