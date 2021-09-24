Sandal pile up points in convincing victory

Two tries: Sandal's James Ellar.

Centre Scott MacGregor began the rout with the first score and more tries followed in the first half from Alex Edler, Ryan Gibson and Jack Handley, but the hosts only led 22-13 before really cutting loose after the break.

Luke Adams (two), James Ellar (two), James Stewart and Gibson again were among the scorers. Greg Wood kicked five goals and Ellar three. Sandal travel to play Otley this Saturday.

Sandal’s second team came away second best against Wharfedale, who have been the best team in the Yorkshire Merit Premiership for some years and have an abundance of young raw talented players, led by former Sandal first team fly-half Luke Punton.

Sandal got a 66-12 drubbing, but their forwards more than matched Wharfedale with Daz Tuttiet and Eddy Kneen outstanding, although Kneen was taken to hospital along with Richard Hoyland with injuries.

Ben Brindley did well in the back row despite playing on with an injured hip.

Both of Sandal tries came from forward play, the first by Tom Knapton and the second by winger Jason Kay.

Charlie Beeney made some amazing tackles along with James Kettel and captain George Hulme who dived full length to save a try. All credit to Sandal that all their players gave 100% to the final whistle.