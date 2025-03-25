Sandal RUFC end relegation worries with derby success against Cleckheaton

Tom Hodson kicked four goals in Sandal's vital victory over Cleckheaton. Picture: Justin English

​Sandal RUFC went into their last home league game against Cleckheaton knowing that a victory or just one bonus point would ensure their future in Regional One North East next season.

A tall order perhaps after suffering eight consecutive defeats since December, but the side stepped up and produced a much needed bonus point 29-14 victory to the relief of all supporters and players alike, writes Howard Newton.

Playing against the slope in the first half, Sandal soon made their intentions clear by putting pressure on their opponents with a telling kick ahead by Jimmy Stewart which took play well into Cleckheaton’s territory. Then in the 11th minute Edan Kelly intercepted, broke a tackle and ran in to score under the posts. Tom Hodson easily added the extras.

A second try followed when Cam Bainbridge forced his way over and Hodson’s conversion made it 14-0 after 20 minutes.

Cleckheaton quickly hit back when their centre made a telling break resulting in winger Max Swallow going over in the corner added to which a fine touchline conversion was kicked by Dale Breakwell.

From the resumption the visitors took up an attacking position and Jack Bailey received a yellow card for an obscure offence, with Cleckheaton being awarded a penalty try to level the scores.

Sandal regrouped, however, and after taking play into their opponents 22 Cam Allen made ground before handing on for Bainbridge to score his second try. With Hodson adding a fine conversion the hosts led 21-14 at the interval.

Torrential rain fell, leading to areas of standing water on the pitch and this had an adverse effect on the game, creating handling difficulties.

During the third quarter both sides had scoring opportunities but in the main Cleckheaton were restricted to defending their own territory.

Then in the 60th minute the visitors transgressed to give Hodson an opportunity to add a penalty to Sandal’s score to increase their lead to 24-14.

By now there was a feeling round the ground that a Sandal victory could be achieved if their play could be held together.

And as the clock ran down Kelly, from well within his own half, made a telling break and with the help of Sam Millard, gave a final pass to Archie Milner who crossed for an unconverted try.

This gave his side a hard earned but deserved win to remove any chance of relegation.