A tough task looked on the cards for the travel to Northumberland with Alnwick lying second in the Regional One North East table and having not lost at home all season, writes Howard Newton.

But Sandal had beaten them 27-15 at home in October and dug in deep to ensure they did the double over their lofty opponents.

The players were fully aware of the task that lay ahead of them and proved to be up to it in a physical and bruising game played in windy conditions.

Tom Allott was a try scorer in Sandal's impressive hard earned victory at Alnwick.

In the early exchanges the home side made their intentions clear by going on the offensive from the kick-off, such that Sandal saw little ball for the first nine minutes.

But their defensive play was good and they managed to keep the opposition at bay.

Having settled down, the visitors took play into the Alnwick half and after 12 minutes they were awarded a penalty, which was converted by Jake Adams to give his side an early lead.

A second penalty goal attempt was blown off course by the wind and it remained 3-0 until Sandal progressed into the Alnwick 22 later in the half. From a penalty to touch they set up a maul from the line-out and with Tom Allott placing himself in space he was able to cross in the corner once the ball was released.

The conversion went wide, but the visitors had extended their lead to 8-0 in the 26th minute.

Eight minutes later and with the help of a penalty and line-out Sandal went on the attack again, enabling Cam Allen to break through a sloppy Alnwick defence to advance 20 metres to touch down and extend his side’s lead to 13-0, which remained the score at the break.

After the interval, play favoured both sides in equal measure until Alnwick moved into Sandal’s territory and from a line-out on the five-metre line they scored an unconverted try.

While Sandal continued to defend their lead they were unable to prevent the home side scoring a second try, which was converted in the 69th minute to take them within a point at 13-12.

So with 10 minutes to play could Sandal hold onto their slender lead? This they did, although in the sixth minute of injury time there was a heart stopping period when a Sandal infringement gave Alnwick the opportunity to take the lead with a penalty.

To their relief the kick was missed and Sandal celebrated a significant victory and a double this season over Alnwick.