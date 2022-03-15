Sandal RUFC left with food for thought after heavy defeat at Lymm

Luke Adams scored two tries in vain for Sandal at Lymm.

Unfortunately, the encounter was not a memorable one for the visitors who were treated to a 10-try mauling with their performance nowhere near living up to that enjoyed a week earlier as they lost 64-17, writes Howard Newton.

They found Lymm in good form, but Sandal’s cause was not helped by sloppy passing which gave the home side three interception tries. The forwards also had a difficult afternoon by being put under severe pressure in both the scrums and line-out.

All together it was a very disappointing performance after taking the honours 17-10 against Lymm at home back in November.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From the kick-off and playing with the help of a strong wind it only took Lymm two minutes to post their first points with a converted try following an interception.

From the resumption the home side mounted a second attack to score another converted try to move the score forward to 14-0 after only three minutes of play.

The Lymm side was proving to be a powerful all-round unit and gave their opposition no leeway to make progress, such that after 17 minutes another touchdown was secured under the posts, which was converted.

In the following seven minutes several penalties were awarded to the visitors who took advantage and from a line-out on the Lymm 22 the ball was spun out to Jake Adams who scored in the corner.

But with the Sandal defence being put under pressure once more it only took a further eight minutes for Lymm to score their bonus point try, which was converted and increased their lead to 28-5.

This was quickly followed by their fifth try, but the conversion kick failed to find its target.

Fortunately, the Sandal side still had hope and produced their second try through Jake Adams on the point of half-time to take a score of 33-10 into the break.

The second half gave Lymm more of the same and with only five minutes played with the advantage of a scrum on the visitors' five-metre line produced a an unconverted push-over try to move the score to an unassailable lead of 38-10.

Three more tries followed in six minutes, two of which were gifted by interceptions and were duly converted to take the score to 57-10.

Sandal kept going and it was Scott MacGregor's turn to accept an interception pass and with the help of Luke Adams a third try was scored. Jake Adams converted.

The home side had more to give and ended the game with their tenth try under the posts in stoppage time, to which was added the extras to complete the 64-17 score.