​Sandal RUFC continued their winning form away at Ilkley in Regional One North East by virtue of an outstanding defensive performance to produce a 17-5 victory in a hard fought contest.

But in attack too many penalties were conceded, being more than double those given away by Ilkley, and in addition periods of sloppy play resulted in several tries being lost.

Notwithstanding, the side stuck to their task and produced a result which lifted them to second in the table in the fourth week of the season.

From the kick-off Ilkley took up a position in the Sandal half and exerted early pressure. With the help of several penalties they came close to scoring a number times, arising from close quarter exchanges on the five-metre line, but all of their efforts were repelled by good defence.

Luke Adams scored the match clinching try for Sandal at Ilkley. Picture: Scott Merrylees

Sandal continued to be denied possession and came under attack from the Ilkley backs for long periods of the first half, but a home side score proved elusive.

Eventually, Sandal were awarded a penalty which found touch in the Ilkley half and from the ensuing line-out Declan Thompson broke loose to post his side’s first points with a try in a position to give Tom Hodson the easy task of adding the extras.

The 7-0 lead was taken into the second half when early on Ilkley received a yellow card. Sandal were unable to exploit their extra man, however, as their play failed to produce the return expected, although it was not without trying.

Hodson’s superb cross kick looked likely to reap rewards when Jack Handley gathered, but he lost his footing with an open line at his mercy.

Two more scoring opportunities were lost with sloppy play resulting in dropped passes with the line in easy reach.

Then midway through the half Sandal’s defence let them down for the first time, allowing Ilkley to create space to score an unconverted try to make it 7-5.

At this point it was either side’s game, but in the following 12 minutes no less than six penalties were conceded, three from each side with the last being converted by Hodson to increase his side’s lead to 10-5 with just over 10 minutes to play.

Then the highlight of the game was produced when Jake Adams gathered an Ilkley kick up field and made a break before kicking ahead. This was chased down by brother Luke Adams who was quick enough to pick up and touch down for Sandal’s second try.

Hodson converted and Sandal’s lead had been extended to a winning score of 17-5.

With this score remaining until the final whistle Ilkley held possession and attacked the Sandal line for the final minutes of stoppage time in a valiant attempt to win a losing bonus point, but Sandal’s defence held out until the end.

On reflection the game was not a classic, but it showed that the Sandal players have the ability to produce a victory when not entirely on top of their game with a defence which they should be proud of.