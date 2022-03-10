Sene-Lefao is a hat-trick star in impressive Castleford display
There was just the one Castleford RUFC Girls’ game, but nobody was disappointed as their U13s played some really open rugby at times against a capable Hull Ionians side.
Defensively they were solid and tackled well and they were quicker at the breakdown, which helped them to counter attack effectively.
Cas moved the ball around well and found space well. Kahmani Sene-Lefao showed how she runs directly and makes the best use of her strength and improving speed as she scored a deserved hat-trick of tries.
Three tries were scored from the wing after the ball went through a number of hands with Olivia Stead, Abi Teece and Sophie Lumb displaying good acceleration for each of their tries.
Daisy Platt and Layla-Jaimes Carson scored opportunistic tries from quick thinking at breakdowns.
The highlight was a thoroughly well timed and expertly executed full-back’s recovery tackle from Kate Rowlinson to chase down a great breakthrough run from Hull.
Again, it was difficult to pick individuals from a good team performance, but Aamina El-Hassani’s improved ruck play helped her to win the player of the match.