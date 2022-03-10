Lilly Platt moves the ball out to supporting players in Castleford RUFC U13s’ game against Hull Ionians. Pic: Daniel Rowlinson

Defensively they were solid and tackled well and they were quicker at the breakdown, which helped them to counter attack effectively.

Cas moved the ball around well and found space well. Kahmani Sene-Lefao showed how she runs directly and makes the best use of her strength and improving speed as she scored a deserved hat-trick of tries.

Three tries were scored from the wing after the ball went through a number of hands with Olivia Stead, Abi Teece and Sophie Lumb displaying good acceleration for each of their tries.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daisy Platt and Layla-Jaimes Carson scored opportunistic tries from quick thinking at breakdowns.

The highlight was a thoroughly well timed and expertly executed full-back’s recovery tackle from Kate Rowlinson to chase down a great breakthrough run from Hull.