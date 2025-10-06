Tom Hodson leads way as Sandal battle to first league victory of season

A scrummage is set in Sandal's game against York. Picture: Justin English

Sandal RUFC defied atrocious conditions to record their first victory of the season in the Regional One North East.

Gale force winds and periods of driving rain influenced each side’s pattern of play, resulting in the game being one of two halves, but it was Sandal who emerged victorious by a 21-14 score against York, writes Howard Newton.

From past experience York were expected to be difficult to overcome even though they, like their hosts, had yet to register a win this season and while Sandal produced an improved performance the security of victory lay open until the final whistle.

On the down-side Sandal were guilty of incidents of indiscipline, resulting in the receipt of three forward yellow cards, which meant the side was reduced to 14 players for 30 minutes of the contest.

Sandal, playing against the slope in the first half, but with the strong wind at their backs, soon made their intentions clear, attacking the York line with real purpose.

They were ahead from the sixth minute as Will Henshall broke free after a line-out before handing on to Callum Burden who made no mistake in touching down. With Tom Hodson converting an early 7-0 lead was established.

The home side continued to put their opponents under pressure and Harry Jukes made a telling break along the touchline. Hodson was in support and converted his own try to make it 14-0 after 16 minutes.

After a period of stalemate Hodson created the move of the game with a break and a kick ahead which landed inches in field to give Aaron Dyer an opportunity to gather and squeeze in at the corner for his side’s third try. Hodson goaled and Sandal were in control with a 21-0 lead at the interval.

In the second half York, now with the wind advantage, soon put the home side under pressure with pick and go exchanges which were successfully countered. Sandal took play into the York 22 with a 50-metre break by Will Henshall. From this position and with the help of a line-out they appeared to have crossed, but the try was disallowed with the ball judged to have been held up.

Then with the help of several penalties and a Sandal yellow card York used their advantage to pressure the home side line, a maul helping them get over the line for their first try, which was converted.

Buoyed by this score the visitors continued to attack the Sandal line which held firm until the 78th minute when the York scrum-half went over following a five-metre scrum.

The successful conversion made it 21-14, but the hosts saw the game out and could have added to their lead with a penalty only for the wind to blow the ball off course. Nevertheless Sandal had registered their first victory with an improved performance to climb to ninth, which must give the players confidence to go forward and produce more of the same in the coming weeks. They take on Kendal away this Saturday.