The QEGS team are together in their aim to reach a Twickenham final.

Queen Elizabeth Grammar School rugby star Jack Bailey is hoping history repeats itself as he bids to lead his side to Twickenham again.

Bailey – who skippers the Wakefield-based school's side – was captain of the U15 team to make it to Allianz Stadium three years ago, when they were beaten by Wellington College, and now leads the U18s into their RFU Continental Tyres Schools Cup semi-final against Warwick School on Saturday, writes Mohamed Hamza.

QEGS beat Ellesmere College in the last eight and Bailey believes they are well set to make the showpiece.

He said: “We’re really looking forward to it. We’ve prepped well.

“We've had a bit of downtime since Christmas and we got back into the furnace. It’s been really good. The boys are excited for it and we’re ready to dig in and reach our potential.

“It’s a big jump from when we finish year 11 rugby and going into the U18s and there’s a difference in the physical stature and the passion and contact in the game. We’ve grown into it throughout the season and we’ve taken it on as a group.

“Everyone’s looking forward to it. Everyone’s got a nice attitude and once we get to gameday, everyone’s switched on.

“Ellsemere was a really good, tough game. They’ve got a tough reputation being a tough side. We pride ourselves on scrapping for everything in every game and not giving up.

"We showed that in the game with everyone playing for each other and we managed to get the win in the end.

“A lot of us got to Twickenham in year 10 and not being able to get the victory there, we want redemption and the trophy for the school. It’s what everyone wants playing schoolboy rugby.”

The Continental Tyres Cup is foundational to age-grade rugby in England, enabling students from across the country to compete against one another and represent the best the game has to offer at schoolboy level.

The school's assistant director of sport Sam Cook added: “There’s a lot of history and competition between us and Warwick, two prestigious schools in schoolboy rugby.

"It seems we always get matched up against each other in these crucial games. They’ve come out on top but it’s time for us to rip in and get one over.

“It’s something the boys really focus on and they always aspire to play in those teams and try to win that trophy. You take part in sport to win and that’s what they go for.

“Sometimes they fell short and sometimes you win it. Luckily the school has got a good history in the cup.

"Jack’s year group went to the final and just about missed it so there’s an extra bit of determination for those guys to get redemption and get one step further than they did when they were in year 10.”

The Continental Tyres Schools Cup is an important part of the age-grade rugby landscape in England, with schools' rugby often where players fall in love with the game for the first time.