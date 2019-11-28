Chris Chester provides injury updates on Tom Johnstone, David Fifita, Jacob Miller and more Wakefield Trinity players

Wakefield Trinity are in “no rush” to get their injured stars back into action as head coach Chris Chester aims to have a fully-fit squad for their season opener at Hull KR.

Trinity will face the Robins in East Yorkshire on January 31 in their first competitive fixture of 2020.

Chester’s side have four friendly matches arranged ahead of the new season, starting with a clash against Leeds Rhinos on Boxing Day.

In January, they will play Huddersfield Giants, Hull KR and Doncaster RLFC in pre-season clashes before facing KR for a second time at the end of the month.

Chester has revealed that there are 12 Wakefield players who are unable to take full part in training but hopes to have the majority of his squad fit after Christmas.

“We have got 12 that aren’t with the group at this moment in time,” he said.

“It will be nice to have the injured guys back.

“I can’t wait to get back in over Christmas were everyone will be fit and raring to go.

“The key for us and the medical is not to rush these guys back.”

Jacob Miller is returning to full fitness after surgery on his ankle while the likes of Tom Johnstone and Ti Arona are “progressing nicely” after overcoming ACL problems.

David Fifita was ruled out for the final weeks of last season with a foot problem and is also on course to recover before the end of January.

Chester added: “They are all coming back from ACL problems, knee reconstructions and over the next three or four weeks these guys will come into the main sessions with the squad.

“People like Tom and Ti Arona are progressing really nicely and Jacob Miller ran with the team for the first time last week after an ankle clean out.

“We have got Bill Tupou who is back running with the lads.

“We are not in any rush to get them back for a specific friendly but as long as these guys are ready for the first game against Hull KR.

“Dave has had the screw out of his foot but he is resting up and all the other guys are training and progressing well.

“And we are looking forward to integrating them into the team work over the next four to five weeks.”