David Fifita ruled out of Wakefield Trinity's clash with rivals Castleford Tigers

Wakefield Trinity will be without key forward David Fifita for Friday night’s derby with Castleford Tigers.

Head coach Chris Chester revealed that the 30-year-old was “running around on one leg” during Trinity’s 44-10 defeat at Catalans Dragons last Saturday evening.

And Fifita has been left out of Wakefield’s 19-man squad for tomorrow’s game against rivals Castleford Tigers with a foot problem.

The extent of the forward’s injury will become clearer within the coming days, with an update expected tomorrow (Thursday).

Danny Brough has been named in the 19 despite concerns about a suspected pectoral injury sustained in the defeat in France.

In more positive news, Trinity have welcomed back James Batchelor and Max Jowitt after lengthy injury lay-offs.

Joe Arundel is hoping Wakefield can halt their winless run against Castleford Tigers.

Mason Caton-Brown is also in contention to make his return.

Joe Arundel is set to face his former club tomorrow night after coming through his return last weekend against the Dragons unscathed.

And the centre insists that he is only looking up the table as Wakefield look to break back into the play-off spots.

Meanwhile, Castleford have dropped to sixth following their defeat to Leeds and Arundel insisted: “I think both teams are playing poorly and the table is very close, but we aren’t looking down.

“We are looking up, we know we shouldn’t be where we are.

“We have had some injuries, but we are a good enough team to be a lot higher than we are [in the table].”

Wakefield have lost their last 12 games against their fierce rivals and Arundel added: “Every time we’ve played Cas we’ve just seemed to get beaten.

“I am not quite sure how it happens, but we need to find a way to win.

“We have got to hope we do that on Friday. It would be nice to get one over on Castleford and we need a massive reaction from the weekend.

“A lot of fans travelled over to France and we disappointed them.”

Wakefield’s clash with Castleford kicks off at 7.45pm at Belle Vue on Friday night.