Former Melbourne Storm centre Junior Sa'u only had a 'couple of hours' to consider Wakefield Trinity switch

Junior Sa'u was as surprised as anyone when the opportunity arose to move to Wakefield Trinity.

The former NRL star, who previously played for Newcastle Knights and Melbourne Storm, admitted that he only had a few hours to consider his move to West Yorkshire.

Junior Sa'u tries to tackle Trinity's Reece Lyne.

The 32-year-old switched from Salford Red Devils on Tuesday, in a one-month swap deal that saw Trinity forward Pauli Pauli go the other way.

Sa'u hasn't played for Salford since their 30-26 defeat against Wigan Warriors on April 22.

"I was surprised to be honest, it happened pretty quick," said Sa'u of his move to Belle Vue.

"I only had a couple of hours to think about it.

Sa'u has faced London Broncos while playing for Salford this season. PIC: Chris Mangnall/SWpix.com

"But I needed some game time and thought this was a great opportunity for me."

He added: "I am looking forward to pulling on the jersey and giving my all.

"I know a couple of the boys, there are some ex-Salford boys like Koppy [Craig Kopczak], Mace [Mason Caton-Brown] and Bish [Ben Jones-Bishop].

"I am enjoying my time here, already."

Wakefield travel to London Broncos on Saturday, hoping to solidify their place in the top five.

Trinity lost 42-24 at London on the opening day of the season and Sa'u has hailed the Broncos' form in 2019 as "outstanding."

London were promoted from the Championship at the end of 2018, and have claimed wins over Wakefield, Wigan Warriors and Leeds Rhinos since returning to the top flight.

However, Danny Ward's side have lost their last eight matches in all competitions, with their last win coming against Leeds on March 15.

"They have been outstanding. They are a team that don't go away," said Sa'u.

"They have surprised a lot of teams this year. Regardless of what the score is, they never give up.

"We have just got to stick to our game-plan and we will come away with the win."

Sa'u has played just seven games for Salford this term but the former New Zealand international admits he isn't thinking beyond his initial one-month stay at Trinity.

He added: "I am not worrying about what is going to happen at the end of this month, I am just focusing a game at a time.

"As long as I am giving it 100 per cent, I will let my footy give do the talking."

Head coach Chris Chester admits he was "quite happy" to bring Sa'u to Belle Vue, with Joe Arundel and Bill Tupou both out injured.

"When the phone call came from Salford regarding Junior we were quite happy to do a swap there with Pauli," he said.

"Pauli’s been in and out of the side . He’s not played a great deal of minutes over the last few weeks.

"He needs to get some more minutes and some more work under his belt and his opportunities here were going to be limited until we saw an improvement in his form.

"It’s a good move for both parties I think; Pauli gets some game-time over there and we get to see Junior Sau in that left centre."