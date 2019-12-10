More signings still a possibility for Wakefield Trinity ahead of start of 2020 Super League season

CHRIS Chester is hoping to add an outside back and another forward player to the Wakefield Trinity ranks before the start of the season.

Wakefield have had a busy recruitment period in the off-season but the head coach admits that more signings are still a possibility.

Chester feels that a number of players will be on the move during the next few months and is happy to wait for the “right calibre” of player to become available.

“It is a possibility. It is just about bidding your time,” said Chester on potential new arrivals.

“There is going to be a lot of movement within the NRL and over here in Super League.

“It is just a matter of waiting for that right quality of player.

“There are quite a few teams in the same boat, who are just waiting for the right calibre of player.

“I could do with another Kelepi Tanginoa kind of player in the middle.

“But also an outside back as well but we are just going to sit back and be patient."

Chester hopes to add another member to his squad before Trinity's Super League opener at Hull KR next month.

Although he is content with his current crop of players if Wakefield aren't able to make any new signings before that fixture.

Chester added: “It is not the be all and end all if we don’t get somebody but it would be nice to bring somebody in before the season starts at the end of January.”