Ryan Hampshire offered new three-year deal by Wakefield Trinity

Half-back Ryan Hampshire has been offered a three-year deal by Wakefield Trinity, says head coach Chris Chester.

The 24-year-old joined Trinity in 2018 and signed an extended one-year deal partway through last season.

He spent the early part of his career at Wigan Warriors before arriving at Belle Vue from Leigh Centurions.

Hampshire has been deployed at half-back and full-back for Chester's side this year and scored in Wakefield's defeat to London Broncos on Saturday.

"We’ve offered him a three-year deal and Rocky [Hampshire] and his management are having a mull over," said Chester.

"The offer is there. There’s a deadline of 31st of this month where they have to let us know whether they‘re going to accept or not.

"The ball’s in Rocky’s court.

"Hopefully he signs that deal but we’re certainly not panicking and I’m pretty sure they’re not either. We’ll see what happens on the 31st of May."

Hampshire is one of 11 Wakefield players out of contract at the end of the campaign.

One player who will not be signing a new deal is Justin Horo, as the forward has opted to retire and return to New Zealand.

Other Trinity players who are currently out of contract at the end of 2019 are: Chris Annakin, Mason Caton-Brown, Keegan Hirst, Luke Hooley, Craig Huby, Danny Kirmond, Pauli Pauli, Tyler Randell and Lewis Wray.