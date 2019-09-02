Wakefield Trinity duo ruled out for the remainder of the season ahead of Warrington Wolves clash

Wakefield Trinity duo Bill Tupou and Chris Annakin are unlikely to play any further part this season after picking up injuries in Wakefield Trinity's defeat to Wigan Warriors.

READ: Chris Chester frustrated by 'disgraceful' call in Wakefield's defeat to Wigan.

Chris Annakin. PIC: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Trinity played more than half the match with just two interchanges after Tupou and Annakin were both forced off through injury in the first half.

Tupou suffered a suspected injury to his pectoral muscle while Annakin has sustained a groin strain.

And head coach Chris Chester doesn’t expect the pair to play any further part this season.

“I thought it was a bit of deja vu, when we played Wigan down here last time we lost all the bench just after half-time," he said.

“So we did it the tough way, Bill looks like he has done his pec and Chris Annakin a groin, and they don’t look great.

“We have got some cover there with Joe Arundel, George King and Jordan Crowther so we have pretty much got that covered.”

Loose forward Kelepi Tanginoa was moved into the vacant centre spot following Tupou’s departure and dragged Trinity back into the game with a fantastic break.

Wakefield were 12-0 behind after 30 minutes but Tanginoa’s break eventually led to a try for Jacob Miller, just after James Batchelor had got Trinity on the board.

Two tries from Marshall and a penalty from Zak Hardaker saw the sides go in level at the interval.

Trinity’s only score of the second half was a well-taken try from Ben Jones-Bishop, from Morgan Escare’s kick.

That was sandwiched between Marshall’s hat-trick score and Powell’s last-minute effort.

“He was outstanding,” said Chester of Tanginoa’s display.

“He played three different positions out there, I thought he looked great in centre and has given me some food for thought.

“He was by far and away the best player on the field today and he played for 80 minutes.

“He played the first 30 minutes in the middle and then in the back-row and then moved into the centre for us.

“I haven’t got a bad word to say about the rest of the guys and we didn’t get beat on effort.”